A mock up of how the new service station will look (Pic: Cartwright and Gross Ltd)

Petrol forecourt retailer Applegreen plc were given permission to develop the site off J33, in 2019, and more detailed plans have now been submitted for approval.

The 32,000 sq ft main building will be made up of a retail area, toilets, gaming area, and concession units on the ground floor, with a business lounge and conference rooms on a mezzanine floor.

If approved, 300 jobs could be created.

A new slip road would be created to join the parkway, so vehicles leaving the service station could access the M1 via Catcliffe Roundabout.

The main building will be set to the north of the M1, with parking to the south, with access taken via a new slip road on an existing underpass.

As part of the site falls in a flood area, the Environment Agency has “strongly recommended” the use of flood resistance and resilience measures “where

possible”.

A number of objections have been made, on the grounds of increased noise and air pollution, added congestion, and loss of wildlife.

One resident wrote: “The noise pollution and air quality in this area is already poor. I feel this service station will have an adverse effect of quality of life, will have health implications and will devalue property prices.”