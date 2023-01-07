NHS Crisis: Health service on verge of "total collapse", senior medics warn

Senior medics in Yorkshire have said the NHS is on a knife edge and in danger of “total collapse”, unless the Government begins to focus on staff retainment and engage in pay negotiations.

It comes as doctors announced they will walk out for 72 hours if members vote in favour of industrial action.

The British Medical Association ballots open on Monday, with members widely expected to vote in favour of walk outs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday, new figures showed ambulance waiting times outside A&E broke another record, while NHS England revealed it was discharging patients into hotel rooms, because so few social care beds were available.

Ambulances waiting at an Emergency Department (A&E). Ambulance handover delays have hit a new high, as the NHS continues to struggle with bed shortages and a surge in winter viruses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, the Government will convene leading health and care figures to discuss performance, after the Prime Minister acknowledged patients were “not getting the care they deserve”.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said this amounted to: “the equivalent of the arsonists convening a forum with the fire brigade to put out the inferno they started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should the BMA vote be successful, junior doctors - all those below consultant level - would walk out for three consecutive days in March, further jeopardising Rishi Sunak’s pledge to cut waiting lists in half by the end of the year.

Ambulance workers at Unite also announced yesterday they would be striking on January 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Vassili Crispi is the co-chairman of the Yorkshire Regional Doctors Committee, and works at a hospital in West Yorkshire.

He said BMA members would be striking for their wages to be restored to 2008 levels, adjusted for inflation, because in real terms doctors have had cuts of 26 per cent since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It is heart breaking. I don't think any of us had envisaged working in the NHS in the conditions that we’re in.

“The NHS is on its knees. We often talk about NHS crises, but we should be talking about total NHS collapse as it is at present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our department has been filled to the brim with patients on trolleys, and patients being sat on chairs with just a blanket.

“Some of the patients I have seen the night before are still waiting in A&E by the time I start my shift the following the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Very often my colleagues just want to crawl into a corner and cry because we never envisaged making the choices we are having to make.”

Speaking yesterday while visiting a school in London, Rishi Sunak said: “The NHS is obviously under enormous pressure as we recover from Covid and I have enormous admiration for all the people working incredibly hard in the NHS right now to help get us through that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are supporting them with billions of pounds of extra funding but in particular this winter what we want to do is make sure we move people out of hospitals into social care, into communities – that is one of the most powerful ways we can ease some of the pressures on A&E departments and ambulances that are waiting too long.”