No decision yet made on replacing council houses lost to huge fire during summer
A senior councillor says “no decision” has been made to replace council homes lost to a blaze in July.
Four properties on Woodland Drive were completely gutted in the inferno, which began after a shed caught fire in the heatwave on Tuesday July 19.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident as it faced a number of fires across the region as the mercury hit 40C.
The remains of the homes have since been demolished, and a fence erected at the site.
Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture at Barnsley Council told a meeting of the full council on September 29 that “no decisions regarding replaing the council houses” has been made.
“For the time being we’ll be grassing it over and fencing off the site.”
Coun Frost added that the council will “consult and engage the local community” on decisions on the site’s future.