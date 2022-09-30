No decision yet made on replacing council houses lost to huge fire during summer

Four properties on Woodland Drive were completely gutted in the inferno, which began after a shed caught fire in the heatwave on Tuesday July 19.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident as it faced a number of fires across the region as the mercury hit 40C.

The remains of the homes have since been demolished, and a fence erected at the site.

Woodland Drive properties devastated by fires

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture at Barnsley Council told a meeting of the full council on September 29 that “no decisions regarding replaing the council houses” has been made.

“For the time being we’ll be grassing it over and fencing off the site.”