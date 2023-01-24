The North is facing an “unprecedented” crisis of child poverty due to cost of living pressures, MPs have warned in a new report, after it was revealed children in York are being admitted to hospital with hypothermia as families struggle to keep their homes warm.

Analysis by experts from northern universities and institutions found that child poverty, including fuel poverty and food insecurity, is higher in the North than the rest of England.

Researchers and MPs today issued a stark warning to the Government, urging it to ensure families have enough money to meet basic needs, such as healthy food to eat and warm homes.

The warning comes as a public health chief has warned that children in York are being admitted to hospital with hypothermia as families cannot afford to heat their homes.

The Child Poverty And The Cost Of Living Crisis report from the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Child of the North, released today, warned that rising living costs will lead to immediate and lifelong harms for children, including worsening physical and mental health, undermined education and lower productivity.

Emma Lewell-Buck, the South Shields Labour MP, who is co-chair of the APPG, said: “Whilst poverty is, sadly, not a new experience for many children in the north, the scale and severity of deprivation is now unprecedented.

“As the cost of living crisis worsens, vulnerable children and families, especially in the north, are being pushed to the edge.

“This report outlines the injustice of deprivation in our country and presents policy measures that, if implemented, could ensure that children in our region are never left hungry, cold or without.”

Mary Robinson, the Conservative co-chairwoman and MP for Cheadle, added: “The findings of the report serve as a stark reminder of the devastating reality of child poverty in the north.

“It is heartbreaking to hear stories of those living this reality and the uncertainty of what the future holds.”

The report found that during the pandemic 34 per cent of children in the north (around 900,000) were living in poverty, compared with 28 per cent in the rest of England.

It also found that around one million households in the north were fuel poor, 25 percent higher than elsewhere.

Kate Pickett, professor of epidemiology at the University of York, and co-author of the report, said: “We risk seeing more children falling deeper into poverty if measures aren’t implemented by Government to adequately help those living in areas that are the most vulnerable to rising living costs.”

The series of recommendations to tackle the problem, include increasing benefits in line with inflation, expanding free school meals to all families in receipt of Universal Credit and to boost support to families who have to use prepayment meters.

A Government spokesperson said: “Latest figures show that there are 200,000 fewer children in absolute poverty after housing costs compared to 2019/20.

“But we know that rising prices mean that families are struggling which is why – as well as raising benefits in line with inflation from April – we will be sending up to £1,350 directly to millions of families throughout 2023-24, building on the £1,200 given to those most in need this financial year.”

In York, the director of public health Sharon Stoltz said there had been at least two examples of small infants being taken to hospital hypothermia.

“We have significant concerns at the moment about families who have chosen to not breastfeed their infants but to use infant formula that then can’t afford to buy the infant formula,” Ms Stoltz added.

