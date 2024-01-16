Pots of money from government could be available for North Yorkshire Council to fund its planned £49m redevelopment of the Harrogate Convention Centre, according to local MP Andrew Jones.

The council now owns the conference and events facility on King’s Road after inheriting it from the defunct Harrogate Borough Council. It missed out on a £20m Levelling Up Fund bid last year but at a meeting of Harrogate and Knaresborough councillors on Friday, Mr Jones suggested there could be more funding opportunities on the horizon.

North Yorkshire Council, which is looking to slash £70m from its budget over the next three years, has not said how it itends to pay for the project.

Coun Philip Broadbank asked Mr Jones if he had any ideas on how the council could secure the cash needed to help it compete with other conference venues in the north.

Harrogate Convention Centre.

Mr Jones urged the council to “keep going” and said he expects more funding schemes to become available.

He said: “The investment in the convention centre is about making sure it stays competitive and attracting people into it. We have many ingredients in terms of hosting fantastic conferences, located smack in the middle of town. It’s easy to walk around and is safe. Its a lovely location but the facilities have to be up to scratch.”

The HCC opened in 1982 with conferences providing a boost to the town’s bars, restaurants and hotels, however, it has struggled to turned a profit.

A contractor has been appointed to draw up more detailed plans for the redevelopment and a final decision on whether it goes ahead was expected last year.