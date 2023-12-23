North Yorkshire mayoral candidates back plans for new meat-alternative innovation in the region

Analysis by the Onward think tank published this week found that a new innovation cluster for “alternative proteins” based in North Yorkshire could be worth £6.8 billion per year and create 25,000 jobs by 25,000.

Plant-based proteins from foods such as chickpeas, lentils, peas and soya beans, offer a growth potential for farmers as the UK is currently an importer of many of these core ingredients.

The report argued that the availability of high-quality affordable proteins such as these are needed before the UK can look at reducing its livestock numbers and transitioning towards an economy that demands less animal consumption.

Plans would see companies such as Quorn, based in North Yorkshire, help lead the transition away from meat-based proteins.

The UK currently has strong opposition to meat reduction and embracing other alternatives for protein, with the Prime Minister running out taxing meat as part of his net zero speech.

Sales of plant-based substitutes have fallen recently despite several years of strong performance, due in part to the public reaction to high prices, quality issues and perceptions that they are highly-processed.

Researchers argued that more research and funding could help the process of transitioning away from meat which has a high carbon footprint as part of the process.

It called on the Government to create an innovation cluster for plant and fermentation-based proteins in North Yorkshire, making the most of the infrastructure and expertise to expand the industry, such as with Quorn based in North Yorkshire.

In addition it called for an investment zone to be made in the region so companies can benefit from the investment and tax benefits that come with it and boost growth.

Backing the proposals, Keane Duncan, the Tory candidate for Mayor of North Yorkshire, said: "York & North Yorkshire has the potential to lead the UK - and the world - in the bioeconomy and agritech sectors.

"Nowhere else has our combination of research excellence, natural resources and agricultural diversity.

"But we need to secure central government funding and support to formalise this emerging cluster and ensure we can maximise our region's contribution.

"I'm pledging to use my voice and powers as mayor to make the strongest possible case for the resources we need.

"If we get this right, our region will not just be able to make a significant extra economic contribution.

"We will also be playing an increasingly key role in addressing national and international challenges such as food security, energy security and climate change.

"This is fantastic for York & North Yorkshire. It's also fantastic for Britain. That's exactly what devolution should be about."

David Skaith, who was selected as the Labour candidate earlier this month, said: “North Yorkshire has a great tradition of farming and agriculture, and it is vitally important we continue to support these sectors. It is also imperative that we reduce our carbon output and, as a nation, ensure our food security.

“Working alongside our farmers and producers to achieve this and I welcome plans that will see this happen”.

Ned Hammond, Onward's Head of Energy and Environment, said: "Developing alternative proteins is a golden opportunity for Britain's farmers and food producers.

“As strange as they may seem now, they'll be a big part of our food system in the future, helping us feed the nation with less pollution.

“North Yorkshire is the perfect home for pioneering this new technology with a host of leading brands and research institutions already.