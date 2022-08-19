Northern mayors claim victory after £130m lifeline thrown to bus operators

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Transport extended the Bus Service Recovery Grant, which was brought in to tide over companies amid falling passenger numbers during the pandemic, for a second time.The new funding will provide a six-month reprieve until March.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “This funding will ensure millions across the country can continue to use vital bus services, and brings the total we’ve provided to the sector throughout the pandemic to almost £2 billion.“At a time when people are worried about rising costs, it’s more important than ever we save these bus routes for the millions who rely on them for work, school and shopping.”It comes after four Labour mayors representing areas across northern England warned that bus operators planned to axe hundreds of routes unless the grant continued after the current package expires in October.Operating costs are up around 20 per cent while the number of passengers is still around 10 to 15 per cent below pre-pandemic levels. Passengers in South Yorkshire had faced the loss of a third of the bus network this autumn, while up to 100 routes could have been affected in West Yorkshire.Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “We’ve been clear that government inaction would have decimated vital bus services and pushed people onto more expensive forms of transport, such as taxis, during the cost-of-living crisis - a time they can afford it least.

This shows how mayors can be powerful voices to advocate for their region.”Leader of Rotherham Council Chris Read said he was glad the government heard the concerns.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “My thanks go to the hundreds of people who’ve supported our campaign so far. This is an important victory when only a few months ago the government were clear that there would be no more money.

Buses on the A65 Otley Road through Headingley

"My worry remains that this is only a temporary reprieve, and we will need government to enter into serious discussions now about a longer term settlement to avoid reaching a similar cliff edge again in March.”