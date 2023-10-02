A pressure group of Northern Tory MPs today will announce its “Manifesto for the North” in order to influence the next Conservative manifesto as the region will be “kingmakers” for the next election.

The Northern Research Group (NRG) of Tory MPs will today set out eight pledges which it wishes to see adopted ahead of next year’s general election.

The policies include the building of half a million new homes and to not raise the overall tax burden.

John Stevenson, the group’s chairman, said: "With the North acting as kingmakers for the next election, the government must listen to northern voices.

Rishi Sunak has previously ditched promises made to Northern Tories after winning their support during last summer's Tory leadership race against Liz Truss.

“Our manifesto addresses this, presenting tangible steps that ensure the North's vast potential is not just acknowledged but actively harnessed.”

His group called for several commitments, including the devolution of tax responsibilities to local mayors, which have already been rejected by ministers.

Following Rishi Sunak’s refusal to rule out the scrapping of key parts of HS2 to the North of England, the NRG reiterated their call for an East-West train line linking Liverpool to Hull, dubbed the “Charles Line”.

The group has also called for a Secretary of State for the North, something that Rishi Sunak has previously signed up to when running for office before losing to Liz Truss last year.

The Prime Minister later ditched his promise after being appointed, saying that he is a Prime Minister for the North and as such, the cabinet position would not be needed.

Mr Stevenson added, "Our manifesto outlines a vision for a revitalised North, a region that can not only match the prosperity of the South but can lead in many areas.

‘’For the Conservative party to win the next election, the "Manifesto for the North" underlines the importance of investing in the region, ensuring its growth, and making certain its voice is heard clearly in Westminster.’’

Rishi Sunak yesterday insisted the UK is not a “laughing stock” as he failed to announce a decision on whether HS2 will ever reach Manchester as he visited the city for the Tory party conference.

The Prime Minister “completely” rejected the allegation from critics, which include leaders across the North as well as predecessors at the top of the Conservatives.