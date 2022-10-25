The Northern Research Group (NRG) of Tory MPs said that as a Yorkshire MP he “understands the issues facing the region” and has always championed levelling up.

John Stevenson, the NRG chairman said: “I congratulate Rishi on becoming the new PM. We in the NRG look forward to working with him to deliver for the people of the north.

“We have a duty, and a mandate to ensure that your postcode plays no part in your life outcomes.

The then-chancellor, Rishi Sunak, with the now-Levelling Up Secretary, Simon Clarke MP (left) during a visit to the Nexus Building at the University of Leeds

“The time has come to unite, and to ensure that the central pledge of our manifesto is delivered.”

Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, yesterday tweeted his support, saying: “Today Conservatives need to unite. Really extremely serious events are unfolding and our country needs leadership.

“Rishi Sunak is the right person to assume the immense responsibility of being Prime Minister and he will have my full support.”

His predecessor, Michael Gove, said: “It is time now for the Conservative party to unite behind Rishi Sunak - there are big challenges ahead and the national interest requires us to show resolution and fortitude under new leadership.”

During his first public address as the incoming Prime Minister and party leader, Mr Sunak made no reference to what his policy platform will be for the country, but, during the summer’s leadership contest, signed up to all four of the NRG’s pledges.

The polices, which were also backed by Liz Truss, include a minister for the North, the job currently held by Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary.

Mr Sunak also committed to Voxbridge, two vocational colleges in the region to rival Oxford and Cambridge.

Kit Malthouse, the Education Secretary, earlier this year confirmed to the Yorkshire Post that work on these had begun and further details will be set out in the spring.

The then-leadership contender signed up to a right for devolution for any area that wants it, and to level up Government spending to ensure areas weren’t left behind by Whitehall.

Unlike Liz Truss, Mr Sunak did not commit to delivering Northern Powerhouse Rail in full during his time on the campaign trail, though Jeremy Hunt has thrown the Government’s commitment into doubt when he told MPs that no spending cuts are off the table.

When asked whether infrastructure projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail could be scaled back, Mr Hunt did not rule it out as part of his attempt to balance the books.