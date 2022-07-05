Oliver Coppard joins Andy Burnham and other Labour mayors in backing workers' right to strike

An open letter, signed by Mr Coppard as well as Greater Manchester's Andy Burnham, Liverpool's Steve Rotheram, North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayor Nik Johnson, said: "No one wants to see strikes happening. But at times, the only means working people have left to defend their livelihoods is industrial action."

The position differs from that of the Labour leadership, with Keir Starmer last month reportedly warning members of his frontbench not to join picket lines for the rail strikes.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The letter has not been signed by West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin but she has retweeted Mr Driscoll's posting of it to her 67,000 followers on Twitter in an apparent show of support.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard is among those to sign the letter.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which she oversees, is currently in the process of trying to establish its own Fair Work Charter building on existing regional models in both Greater Manchester and Liverpool. It is understood that ongoing negotiations around this issue are the reason why Ms Brabin has not signed the letter directly.

The letter states: "As metro mayors we work every day with businesses to boost our regional economies.

"Our Good Work Charters and Good Work Pledges are supported by hundreds of enlightened employers covering tens of thousands of workers.

"Many employers are exemplary and look after their workforce.

"Sadly this doesn't always happen. We've seen a worrying increase in fire and rehire. No one wants to see strikes happening. But at times, the only means working people have left to defend their livelihoods is industrial action.

"We support the right to take action to protect jobs, safety, pensions, pay and conditions."

It adds: "The cost-of-living crisis is forcing an increasing number of people into industrial disputes. Rail workers, criminal barristers, airport check-in staff.

"And there could be many more, including teachers, doctors, other NHS staff, postal and telecoms workers. This affects everyone.

"Paying a fair wage to the people who keep our country running isn't too much to ask. We urge employers to meet with trade unions and negotiate an end to these disputes."

It comes as barrister strikes continue at criminal courts around the country for a second week.

Industrial action on the railways crippled Britain’s transport network last month, with the prospect of further disruption on the horizon.

Holidaymakers also face chaos at airports this summer as BA staff demand the 10% of pay they had “stolen” from them last year as they faced fire and rehire tactics.

Mr Burnham previously gave his backing to workers going on strike as he sought to downplay his Labour leadership ambitions.

Asked at the weekend if he would go on a picket line, Mr Burnham said: “I have done, in Greater Manchester, where there were bus workers being victimised with relation to what people call fire and rehire.

“You’ve got to judge these situations, haven’t you, as to what extent there is a principle at stake and where there’s a principle at stake I have no problem in showing that support.”

Asked if this meant Sir Keir was wrong to say going on a picket line did not show leadership, Mr Burnham replied: “I’m not saying that at all, the leader of the Labour Party is in a different position from me, I’m not saying I’m in the same position.

“There is a balance to be struck always between supporting workers but also helping the public go about their business.

“What I am saying to you today is the Conservatives are more interested in laying a trap for the Labour leader rather than sorting the issue out.”

At The Yorkshire Post, we are committed to speaking truth to power on behalf of the people who call God’s Own County their home. Our political team and Westminster Correspondent are Yorkshire's eyes and ears in the corridors of power.