One million jobs in Labour’s first 100 days in office, Sir Keir to pledge

The party leaders’ speech follows a flurry of announcements from Labour’s front bench at its conference in Liverpool.

Setting out Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan, Sir Keir will spell his ambition to “turn the UK into a growth superpower” in a direct challenge to Liz Truss’ plan of tax cuts.

He will say this “will require a different way of working - the biggest partnership between government, business and communities this country has ever seen.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks at the Faith In Labour reception during the Labour Party Conference on September 26, 2022 in Liverpool, England The Labour Party hold their annual conference in Liverpool this year. Issues on the agenda are the cost of living crisis, including a call for a reinforced windfall tax, proportional representation and action on the climate crisis. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

In an attempt to draw clear dividing lines between Labour and the Conservatives, Sir Keir will say that his party stands for “sound money”.

It comes following the news that the pound has fallen to its lowest value against the dollar in reaction to Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

Sir Keir will say: “What we’ve seen from the Government in the past few days has no precedent. They’ve lost control of the British economy – and for what? For tax cuts for the richest one per cent in our society.”

Yesterday Labour’s shadow front bench set out further details of it’s plans for government.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, announced that the party would reinstate the top rate of tax to pay for the rebuilding of the NHS workforce.

She said this would include the “biggest expansion of medical school places in British history”.

Meanwhile, Lisa Nandy, Labour’s would-be levelling up secretary, announced that it would rebuild Britain’s council housing stock.