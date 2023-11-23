Onshore wind snubbed in Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement
Yesterday the Chancellor’s fiscal update provided no mention of onshore wind production in documents released alongside his budget update.
The Yorkshire Post understands that the new £960 million for a Green Industries Growth Accelerator will not be accessible for projects looking to build turbines onshore.
It will instead only apply to projects such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage, electricity networks, hydrogen, nuclear and offshore wind.
It is understood however that onshore wind projects will benefit from schemes such as the move to make full expensing permanent, planning reforms that will bring down consent times for nationally strategic infrastructure projects, as well as an exemption from the Electricity Generator Levy on revenues on new projects on or after 22 November this year.
Earlier this month it was revealed that the Government received no new applications for onshore wind farms despite the announcement that planning rules are set to be eased, effectively lifting the ban on new turbines.
So far this year, only one new project with a single turbine has become fully operational in England according to the Observer.
The energy source is regarded by many as the cheapest form of green energy for the UK to invest in, but has been hampered by a de-facto ban which meant that one objection to planning could bring construction to a halt.
The changes announced by Michael Gove in September came after months of campaigning by Conservative backbench MPs including former cabinet ministers Simon Clarke and Alok Sharma.
Claire Coutinho, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, said: “Today we are announcing nearly £1bn to back our green industries. While we’ve already attracted £200 billion in low carbon investment since 2010, with another £100 billion expected by 2030, this will unlock even more.
“We have long been energy pioneers in advanced manufacturing, and this will allow us to carry on that great British tradition.”