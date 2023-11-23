Onshore wind will not be included in generous green energy subsidies announced as part of yesterday’s Autumn Statement, the Government has confirmed.

Yesterday the Chancellor’s fiscal update provided no mention of onshore wind production in documents released alongside his budget update.

The Yorkshire Post understands that the new £960 million for a Green Industries Growth Accelerator will not be accessible for projects looking to build turbines onshore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will instead only apply to projects such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage, electricity networks, hydrogen, nuclear and offshore wind.

Wind turbines generate electricity on September 21, 2023 in Runcorn, England.

It is understood however that onshore wind projects will benefit from schemes such as the move to make full expensing permanent, planning reforms that will bring down consent times for nationally strategic infrastructure projects, as well as an exemption from the Electricity Generator Levy on revenues on new projects on or after 22 November this year.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the Government received no new applications for onshore wind farms despite the announcement that planning rules are set to be eased, effectively lifting the ban on new turbines.

So far this year, only one new project with a single turbine has become fully operational in England according to the Observer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The energy source is regarded by many as the cheapest form of green energy for the UK to invest in, but has been hampered by a de-facto ban which meant that one objection to planning could bring construction to a halt.

The changes announced by Michael Gove in September came after months of campaigning by Conservative backbench MPs including former cabinet ministers Simon Clarke and Alok Sharma.

Claire Coutinho, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, said: “Today we are announcing nearly £1bn to back our green industries. While we’ve already attracted £200 billion in low carbon investment since 2010, with another £100 billion expected by 2030, this will unlock even more.