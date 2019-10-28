Outspoken MP John Mann quits Commons today with this warning about danger facing our democracy

ONE of Westminster’s most outspoken MPs has called for a radical shift in the UK’s democracy as he today stands down after nearly 20 years in Parliament.

John Mann, the MP for Bassetlaw, has claimed the roles of the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the House of Commons and whips all need to be reconsidered if “democracy is to function properly”.

Mr Mann, who has represented the north Nottinghamshire constituency since 2001, told The Yorkshire Post that he has today formally resigned as an MP and is set to take up a new position in the House of Lords. He warned an impending General Election is likely to lead to another minority government, undermining the ethos of Parliament which is based around majority administrations.

The politician, who will assume the title of Lord Mann of Holbeck Moor, warned Parliament had been “paralysed” by the current political turmoil.

He added: “The power of the Prime Minister, Speaker and the whips will all need to be reconsidered if our democracy is to properly function. I am not holding my breath at such maturity.”