Hundreds of thousands of people took part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central London, while more than 90 counter-protestors were arrested as they tried to reach the main procession.

A total of 82 people were arrested in Tachbrook Street, Pimlico, to “prevent a breach of the peace” as the march passed through the capital.

The Metropolitan Police said those arrested were part of a “large group” who had “tried to reach the main protest march”. A further 10 were arrested for offences including possession of offensive weapons, affray and possession of drugs, police said

The counter-protestors had clashed with police near the Cenotaph ahead of a service to mark Armistace Day. Scuffles broke out shortly after 10am as police tried to stop a crowd of people carrying St George’s flags from marching towards Whitehall, where the Cenotaph is located.

Counter protesters arriving in Whitehall, central London, ahead of a pro-Palestinian protest march which is taking place from Hyde Park to the US embassy in Vauxhall. Picture date: Saturday November 11, 2023.

The group, which had been chanting “England ’til I die” pushed through the police barrier, with some shouting “let’s have them” as officers hit out with batons.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan pinned the blame of the violence on Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comments earlier in the week. He posted on X: “The scenes of disorder we witnessed by the far-right at the Cenotaph are a direct result of the Home Secretary’s words. The police’s job has been made much harder.

“The Met have my full support to take action against anyone found spreading hate and breaking the law.”

Further clashes with police took place in Chinatown with counter-protesters chanting: “You’re not English any more” towards officers.

Police managed to disperse the crowd, splitting them into two smaller groups which were seen running in the direction of Piccadilly Circus.

One man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and another for possession of a baton.

A number of the counter-protestors were prevented from leaving the White Swan pub, with one officer telling reporters: “We’re stopping some people from coming out as they might cause some aggro.”

A group of about 100 people were earlier held near Westminster Bridge under police powers to prevent a disturbance.

Police had been handed additional temporary powers for the weekend, including additional powers to search people for weapons, and the implementation of a dispersal zone around key central London locations including Trafalgar Square.

The main demonstration in support of Palestine started at Hyde Park at 1pm and made its way towards the US Embassy on the opposite side of the Thames. Chants of “free Palestine” and “ceasefire now” could be heard as the protesters set off.

A Palestinian flag was wrapped around a First World War memorial near London’s Wellington Arch.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman remains under pressure from all sides after accusing the police of bias when they resisted pressure to ban the pro-Palestinian march.

Comments, which included the description of “hate marches” in Northern Ireland, were widely criticised and sparked calls for Mr Sunak to sack her. However, Mrs Braverman on Friday expressed her “full backing” for the Metropolitan Police at a meeting with Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

The number of police on duty in London is double the normal amount, with 1,850 officers on Saturday and 1,375 on Sunday.