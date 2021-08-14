Pandemic 'intensified need to unlock potential of the north' through devolution

Dan Jarvis, pictured July 2016 (Getty/Carl Court)

Mayors from across northern English cities and regions have worked together on issues including transportation and Covid financial support, leading one mayor to praise the “collective power” of their influence.

South Yorkshire mayor and Barnsley Central MP Dan Jarvis described devolution as “already shaping all towns, cities, villages, for the better.”

He told The Yorkshire Post: “We can actually point to things that we are delivering on the ground, and that's helpful in terms of explaining the benefits of devolution, which has a massive role to play in terms of unlocking the potential of the north, and levelling up the north of England as well.

Mr Jarvis explained that he was positive about the benefits of devolution before the pandemic struck, and added:“But I think COVID only has intensified the need to unlock potential the north and devolution has got a fundamentally important role to play in terms of doing that.

He added: “In recent times, the mayor's have come to prominence and have been able to sort of demonstrate their worth, but we now need the government to embrace the opportunities that devolution offers, and properly invest.”

Newly-elected mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said mayors and devolved figures have the benefit of being embedded in their communities, rather than being “strangers in Whitehall and Westminster.”

The former Labour MP for Batley and Spen told The Yorkshire Post: “Fundamentally, we can make decisions for the lives of the people we represent because we know them, and we know the challenges of our community. So we are local people and embedded in our communities to understand what needs to be done, versus strangers in Whitehall and Westminster.”

Ms Brabin praised the cooperation with other mayors in order to deliver policy for their devolved areas, One of the biggest strengths for me particularly coming in after there have been other mayors established has been being able to work collectively with other Labour mayors, and actually, Conservative mayors - Andy Street in the Midlands I've worked with, as part of a zero carbon campaign.

“And also, obviously, working with Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram, supporting the rollout of my fair work charter, we've got lots of commonalities there.

Championing the “collective power” of the mayors, she added: “If you think about it, along the M62 (...) it’s more than eight million people we’re representing so we are incredibly influential, but also regional local voices with ambition with innovation and ideas for how we can make life better and easier for the people that thought that the people we represent”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “It is hugely positive to see that local leaders are recognising the tangible benefits that devolution can offer to their communities.

“The Government’s programme of devolution is one of the largest in recent decades - including nine devolution deals to strengthen local leadership across the country.