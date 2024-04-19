Part of Victorian villa in 'vibrant' Yorkshire suburb could be turned into new homes

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have until June 10 to decide what to do with the application for Lydgate House on Lydgate Lane, close to the junction with Hallamgate Road, in Crookes, described as a vibrant part of the city.

Applicant Hollowbrook Properties aims to create nine “self-contained apartments” in the Victorian villa built in the 1880s.

The flats would be situated on four floors – the lower ground floor, ground floor, first floor and second floor.

In total, there would be four one-bed and five two-bed flats created.