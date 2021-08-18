People in Yorkshire urged to have their say on plans to cut transport emissions

Transport for the North plans to cut emissions to “almost net zero” by 2045.

Transport for the North published a draft Decarbonisation Strategy earlier this summer and outlined ambitious proposals to cut emissions to “almost net zero” by 2045.

The organisation is running a public consultation on the document and people have until August 31 to offer their comments and suggestions.

The strategy focuses on the introduction of more low-emission vehicles and the installation of charging points, the electrification of the rail network and the use of hydrogen and alternative fuel vehicles.

After reviewing the feedback, Transport for the North will look to finalise the strategy and publish it in the autumn.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “If we are going to tackle the climate emergency, we need to work together and make sure we are all pulling in the same direction.

“Accelerating towards a decarbonised transport network must be at the heart of public policy making and investment decisions going forward, and I’m glad that the North is leading the way with this strategy.”

Martin Tugwell, chief executive of Transport for the North, said: “The need to decarbonise our surface transport network is vital in helping to tackle the climate emergency.

“It’s also an economic opportunity for our region, and we must also ensure we harness the innovative green growth potential across the North to realise our ambitions.