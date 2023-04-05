All Sections
Peter Murrell: Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested in SNP finance investigation

Former SNP chief executive, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 5th Apr 2023, 09:52 BST

Police Scotland said a 58-year-old man, understood to be Mr Murrell, is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

A Police Scotland statement said: “A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

File photo dated 08/12/20 of Peter Murrell, the former Chief Executive of the Scottish National Party, who is understood to have been arrested by Police Scotland over a investigation into the party's finances. (Photo credit: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire)
File photo dated 08/12/20 of Peter Murrell, the former Chief Executive of the Scottish National Party, who is understood to have been arrested by Police Scotland over a investigation into the party's finances. (Photo credit: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire)

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

