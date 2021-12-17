Countryside Properties wants to build 241 properties off Old Road and Sheffield Road in Conisbrough with designated open space and associated infrastructure.

A section of the area in the eastern corner of the site will be left as open space and the developer wants to install a playground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed scheme will deliver a range of two, three and four-bedroom housing and all homes will meet ‘nationally described space standards’.

The proposed site off Old Road and Sheffield Road in Conisbrough

But the new housing estate is situated just metres away from the previously planned HS2 route to Leeds. Despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrapping the eastern leg, rail bosses in Whitehall have ‘safeguarded’ the route for future.

HS2 bosses commented on the application and raised no objection but James Fox, safeguarding planning manager, said: “Whilst the application has been submitted on basis that it avoids encroachment with published HS2 design and the land is not currently subject to formal safeguarding directions.

“The site lies in close proximity to the un-published HS2 Phase 2b Eastern Leg design extents and could potentially be impacted by the construction boundary associated with emerging HS2 enabling works requirements.”

If approved, council education bosses have asked the developer to provide £862,000 for 51 school places at Rowena Academy through a Section 106 agreement.

The loss of greenspace has also prompted Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to comment on the application and has urged the developer to abide by new regulations which include a condition to replace a loss of biodiversity.

The applicants have said that 38 dwellings on the site will be earmarked for affordable housing under DMBC policies and that the development will provide 123 jobs over a 57-month build period as well as £323,000 in annual council tax.