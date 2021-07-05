The plans would see the homes built on land north of Strawberry Fields

East Riding Council’s Planning Committee is set to decide on the application, from developers Keepmoat Homes, on Thursday (Jul 8).

The plans would see the homes built on land north of Strawberry Fields, Kingsgate if councillors give them the go ahead.

But 14 objections have been lodged over fears of increased traffic, local schools and health services being overwhelmed and its environmental impact, with Bridlington Town Council also against them.

It comes as councillors approved outline or initial plans for the homes in 2014, with Thursday’s committee hearing set to discuss details or reserve matters for the estate.

The current proposal would see 12 one bedroom, 91 two, 229 three and 138 four bedroom homes built on a site covering 23.17 hectares of farmland.

The site has been used for local car boot sales for several years.

Two access roads would also be built from Kingsgate to the new estate which would also feature a play area and two new sports pitches.

Council planning officers have recommended approval for the homes, commenting they are “well designed”, would benefit from good landscaping and would not adversely affect existing residents.

Developer’s documents stated the estate would offer “high quality” homes set within “attractive” green spaces.

The documents stated: “The layout has been consciously designed with the health and wellbeing of its users in mind. Dwellings actively front onto public spaces such as streets and green spaces, this provides natural surveillance and a sense of security for residents.

“The layout also provides a generous amount of public open space, providing access to new sports facilities, play and amenity areas. The development will provide a full and balanced mix of detached and semi-detached dwellings.

“They are designed to be inclusive and meet the changing needs of people of different ages and abilities.”

Bridlington Town Council stated among its objections that the estate risked isolating the nearby Kingsgate Wood nature habitat which it said would be “completely unacceptable”.

The town council stated: “Current infrastructure requires thorough investigation to ensure that it can support the occupants of 470 new homes. Appropriate archaeological investigations are essential given the previous findings in this area of a Neolithic and Roman nature.