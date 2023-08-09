Plan to build £2.7m church in one of Yorkshire's most deprived areas given green light

A multi-million pound scheme that will see a new church built in one of Yorkshire’s most deprived areas has been approved.

And the long-standing church behind the plans hopes it brings new life to an area that has been plagued by poverty for decades.

A large empty site between Sunbridge Road and Thornton Road, in Bradford, has been earmarked as the new home for Sunbridge Road Mission – a church that has been based in the city centre for over 130 years.

The development is expected to cost around £2.7 million, and plans for the new facility have now been approved by Bradford Council. Those behind the plans hope the church, which will also operate as a community facility, will give the area a much needed boost. The church will be built on an area of that has, in recent years, been used for the storage of damaged cars.

How the church will look

A derelict storage building will be cleared as part of the work. The site is the old car park of the neighbouring former Provident Financial office building, which has since been converted into flats. The new church will be over two levels.

The top floor, level with Sunbridge Road, will be open as a community space, while a floor on the level of Thornton Road will be home to the new church space, and used mainly on Sundays.

When the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) was recently shown around the site, which has now been cleared of cars, there were used needles strewn on the floor – highlighting the issues in the area.

Sunbridge Road has long been an area of Bradford with high levels of poverty, and a reputation as a red-light district. It was for this reason that it was decided to create the mission 130 years ago. The church regularly attracts around 200 worshippers on Sundays, with a congregation from a variety of different nationalities.

Sunbridge Road Mission site

Matthew Pilkington, from the Mission, said: “It is a £2.7m project, and we’ve raised £1.8m so far, so we’ve got about £900,000 still to raise. We’ve had a few significant grants and gifts from big bodies. We’ve also raised a bit from fundraising efforts.

“Some of the remaining funds will be raised while building work is happening. It is amazing how much people have donated over time.”

He said the existing mission is no longer fit for purpose, with the ageing building containing numerous stairways, cramped corridors and spaces that could not easily be modernised.

“It will be the new home for us as a church. This building isn’t suitable any more. The original mission was here and we expanded by extending into six back to back cottages. It isn’t easy to refurbish.”

Some of the money for the new development will come from the sale of the existing mission – opposite the new site and on the junction of Gaynor Street and Sunbridge Road.

He said the new building will have community space that will be open throughout the week – meaning the building will not only be in use during church services.

He added: “We’ll be investing in the community, and the new church will be open throughout the week. That is an exciting part, we’ll be a presence in the community on Mondays to Fridays as well as the weekend.

“There are a lot of new flats in the area, but not a lot of public spaces or facilities people can use. I’d love for the new church to be a place people can enjoy.”

Now that plans have been approved, Mr Pilkington hopes the work will start within the next year. A further grant of £25,000 has been awarded for the project.

The application said: “A new, active, building would be a great addition to a street in Bradford which is quiet, unsightly, and to some may appear threatening even during daylight hours.

“The new building wants to engage with the Sunbridge Road and offers a direct entrance off this street. The building is considered to have a positive impact in terms of activating an underused area.”