Plan to turn former Yorkshire mill into swimming pool and leisure complex given go-ahead

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council has approved an application to change use of land in a unit at Dunkirk Mills, Dunkirk Lane, Halifax, from general industrial to indoor and outdoor swimming and indoor sport, recreation or fitness use.

SCH Commercial Properties Ltd applied to Calderdale Council for permission to make the change. The company plans to place the 16 metres by 3.5 metres pool in part of the complex.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans received one objection, expressing concerned about extra traffic it might generate on a road close to a school, with children being dropped off or picked up at peak times.

Halifax Town Hall

However, council highways officers felt that although parking was at a premium, demand for the pool was likely to be in the evening when more spaces were available.