Plans for homes near 'crumbling cliffs' on Yorkshire coastline put on hold

Councillors have put plans for a housing development in Withernsea on hold amid concerns they could come under threat from coastal erosion.

East Riding Council’s Eastern Planning Sub-Committee voted to go and visit the site proposed for the homes, off Withernsea’s South Promenade, after debating the plans on Monday (August 7).

Planning officers told councillors they had been advised rock armour put on the southern part of Withernsea’s beach two years ago would protect the coast for about 100 years. But committee members including North Holderness’ Coun Barbara Jefferson and Bridlington North’s Coun Thomas Robson said they could not support it, with the latter branding the plans irresponsible.

The plans would see the homes built with access from Turner Avenue, close to existing homes. Outline plans have earmarked two plots for the site but the final amount of homes to be brought forward as part of reserve matters are currently unknown. Councillors heard the homes would be between 18.5m and 23m from the cliff edge.

A view of the site proposed for homes off South Promenade, Withernsea.

They also heard that despite previous for homes on the site being rejected due to coastal erosion, installation of the rock armour in 2021 meant there were no longer concerns. Council planning officers backed approving the plans and the Environment Agency did not object.

But four objections were lodged against the plans over concerns for traffic, the new homes being over-dominant and their effect on the heritage coast and wildlife. Withernsea Town Council also objected, stating that development close to the cliff edge was not advised.

Coun Robson said he would not feel comfortable buying a house so close to cliffs which were crumbling.

The committee member said: “I can’t get away from the fact that I think this is an irresponsible place to put a house. They’ve imported some rocks from Norway and dumped them at the bottom of the cliff and that protects against erosion of the sea. But there’s also erosion from heavy rainfall and freeze and thaw action.

“We’re getting extreme weather now and I’d like to see what evidence there is for the bold statement that the armour’s protected it for 100 years.”

But Coun Michael Lee, also on the committee, said he saw no reason why the plans should be put on hold.