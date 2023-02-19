A cafe in a shipping container could be be coming to Bridlington’s promenade under new plans.

Plans lodged with East Riding Council show the cafe container, in Princess Mary Promenade by South Beach, would also see a terrace built with a seaside aesthetic. The applicants said the cafe and seating area aimed to create a warm and welcoming but distinct environment overlooking the beach. Plans showed the cafe would be above Geronimo Ice Cream, in what was the council’s Foreshore Office.

They stated the cafe would serve hot food such as pizza and drinks including alcohol and the container could be moved during winter. The terraced area of the cafe, above Richie’s, would feature artificial grass and be designed to look like a beach hut or chalet. Plans stated the proposals would fit in with existing hospitality businesses already in the area.

They stated: “It is hoped this will create a lively, vibrant amenity that attracts people to the seafront and enhances the tourist offer of Bridlington. The location is intended to ensure the cafe does not obstruct views out to sea from South Marine Drive. It is not intended to permanently fix the artificial grass in place, allowing it to be removed in the winter months when the cafe is not in use.

How the shipping container cafe could look