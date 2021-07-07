Plans revealed for extra housing across seven sites in Selby and surrounding villages

Land at Eggborough Power Station is also earmarked for development

Seven sites are due to be added to the district council’s Local Plan – meaning they would be open for development as housing, space for businesses to build headquarters or land for new schools.

The additional sites proposed include the former Maltings in Ousegate near Selby Railway Station where 14 homes could be built, land at Therncroft in Malt Kiln Lane in Appleton Roebuck where up to 11 homes could be built, land for 101 new homes north of Gothic Farm in Back Lane in North Duffield, land south of Coupland Mews in Selby where six homes could be built, and 111 homes could be built on land in Thorpe Willoughby between Leeds Road and Field Lane, near the A63 roundabout.

A further 70 hectares of land at Eggborough Power Station would be allocated for employment purposes and land south of Hull Road in Barlby would be earmarked as the site for a new special educational needs school provided by North Yorkshire County Council.

The sites have been selected after Selby District Council ran a consultation earlier this year in which landowners and developers were able to submit land for consideration for development – and residents were invited to have their say.

The council is now set to launch a fresh consultation on the seven extra sites.

If councillors give the plans the go ahead, the consultation will run from August 2 to September 13 at 5pm.

The Local Plan outlines how the council thinks the area should develop up to 2040.

A study into the housing and economic needs of the district found that up to 10,500 more jobs could be brought to the area by 2040 under the proposals, which include 110 hectares of employment land.

And a minimum of 8,040 new homes could be built across the area in that time.

The consultation documents say: “The approach seeks to focus the majority of growth in locations which have a range of facilities, services and access to public transport.

“The strategic approach therefore recognised the opportunity to regenerate Selby town centre through the development of a number of brownfield sites.

“A heritage-led regeneration approach is supported as the preferred approach for Tadcaster town centre, recognising its location, which is partially in the York Green Belt.

“A limited amount of growth is supported in Sherburn in Elmet, which reflects both the level of growth which has taken place here in recent years and the West Yorkshire Green Belt.”

Councillors have been invited to agree to launch a survey on the extra seven sites at a meeting on Thursday (Jul 8).

The results would then be used to finalise the council’s Local Plan, a further consultation would be carried out in early 2022 and the finished version would then be submitted to the Secretary of State for examination which could take place in June 2022.