Plans revealed for 'Leeds City Village' 1,000-flat mega complex in Leeds

Detailed plans for a new 1,000-homes mega complex outside Leeds city centre have been submitted to decision-makers at Leeds City Council.

It follows an outline application hearing earlier this year for the plans, which included five blocks of between 124 and 334 flats each on the Marsh Lane Goods Yard, near Quarry Hill.

A CGI image of Leeds City Village.

The site is the former home of one of the city’s first ever railway station, which was shut down more than 60 years ago.

Developer Rushbond Group say the site adding that the site will also include a mix of commercial, leisure and amenity space. It adds it would be known as Leeds City Village, and there would also be a would be a village green, a children’s play area, recreational seating and a drinking fountain.

Mark Finch, from Rushbond, said: “Leeds City Village is a major opportunity to deliver high quality new homes that will appeal to all demographics and meet the needs of an ever-evolving and rapidly growing City.

“It will also expand the City Centre, drive further regeneration in the area and crucially connect the site’s neighbouring residential communities to both the Kirkgate and Quarry Hill districts, which are both currently benefiting from significant investment across a number of high-profile projects.”

According to the outline application released earlier this year, the complex would also include “live-work units” – which have integral work space at ground floor level for home-working.

At a plans panel meeting in March this year, which focused on the earlier form of the plans, Coun Elizabeth Nash spoke of how she hoped there would be a possibility that a new railway station could open on the site.

She said: “It has always been a hope of mine to re-open Marsh Lane station. And the city centre has moved eastwards.

“We have John Lewis and other developments out there, but Network Rail will not do anything unless they are pushed to do it.

“Leeds has lost most of its suburban stations, but places like Bradford and Manchester have kept theirs. You go to Manchester Piccadilly and the first stop is Manchester Oxford Road.

“It would be a crying shame if this opportunity was not there. It is not the responsibility of the developers but it would be good to know what you can do.”

The old Marsh Lane Railway Station was first built in 1840, before being closed in 1850 to accommodate new railway construction. It was then redeveloped and reopened as a goods station in 1863.

In 1869, a new link rail line to the Leeds New Station was built, and a passenger station was added to the site. Marsh Lane was closed for the final time in 1958.