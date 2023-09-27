Plans to build 40 homes on land which is ‘persistent eyesore’ in Yorkshire village

Residents have welcomed plans to bring nearly 40 new homes to land they describe as a “persistent eyesore”.

An application has been submitted to Kirklees Council for the development of 38 affordable homes at the former Dowker Works at Dowker Street in Milnsbridge, near Huddersfield. The applicant, First Choice Homes wants to build 14 houses and 24 flats on the site.

The applicant’s design and access statement says the nature of the current site “detracts value” from the area and that development would be “of greater benefit to residents than in its current state”.

The land was previously occupied by factories but these were demolished in 2013 and 2014 leaving the site vacant. Three residents have submitted comments on the application so far, with two speaking in support of the plans to repurpose the plot.

The site at Dowker Street. Credit: BTP Architects/FCHO

One resident said: “I am writing as a concerned resident of our village to express my strong support for the development of the wasteland. I firmly believe that this development is a crucial step towards enhancing the overall quality of life in our village.

“The current state of the wasteland has become a persistent eyesore, tarnishing the aesthetics of our village. Its neglected appearance creates an atmosphere that encourages anti-social behaviour. This unfortunate environment has, regrettably, led to frequent instances of fly-tipping and other disruptive activities.

“By redeveloping this wasteland, we have a unique opportunity to address these issues effectively. A thoughtfully planned development project can transform this blighted area into a valuable community asset, serving both the present and future generations of our village.”

Another resident said: “I fully support this application. it will bring a derelict piece of land into use providing much-needed homes. The mix of houses will also provide those looking to get onto the housing ladder a starting point. It also has the potential to help stimulate the local economy of Milnsbridge.”

However, one resident of 12 years gave a different opinion on the application, highlighting issues with traffic in the area in relation to an adjacent one-way street with “very large amounts of traffic” and HGVs using the surrounding roads. Parking was also said to be an issue.

It adds: “This scheme will provide affordable housing in Milnsbridge. The development will enhance the urban environment and contribute towards the high demand for housing in the Kirklees, whilst respecting and enhancing the site’s environmental and cultural assets.”