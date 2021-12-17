Plans to build affordable homes near train station in North Yorkshire to be discussed next week

Craven District Council is behind the plans and members of its planning committee will visit the Station Road site tomorrow, Wednesday, after almost 50 residents raised objections with traffic being a key concern.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, councillor David Statt, vice-chairman of Hellifield Parish Council, said the road is “very busy” with cars accessing the train station and that this had become a safety concern for children using a nearby play area.

He said: “People in the village are very much against these plans. I don’t know anybody who is supportive of them. During their site visit we want councillors to see the state of the road and the children that run across it – it is very busy.

Hellafield train station

“We as a parish council also object to the council deciding its own application. It is their land. They have put in their own application. Their own officers have recommended it for approval. It just doesn’t seem right to us.”

The plans have again been recommended for approval at a meeting on Monday (Dec 20) after the site visit was agreed last month.

The site is not included in Craven’s Local Plan but is classed as an entry-level exception site. These sites were introduced as part of a new government scheme to help low-income earners get on the property ladder.