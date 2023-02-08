A plan to create a two-storey holiday let in a popular area on the Yorkshire coast have been lodged with the local council, planning documents have revealed.

Plans from a Doncaster-based developer would see a former insurers office in converted into a two-storey holiday let minutes from Hornsea Mere.

Plans for the Hornsea holiday let would convert what is currently the offices of Hedon Insurance, which is located on the corner of Southgate and Football Green. The ground floor would be converted into a self-contained holiday apartment featuring an open plan lounge, kitchen and dining area, a bathroom and double bedroom. It would also have its own private garden.

Plans stated the building, within the Hornsea Conservation Area, had been altered over the years and parts of it would be in need of redecoration. They added the applicant, who also owns the first floor apartment in the building, would fit new external insulation to the property and put new render on the outside walls. They also plan to remove the shop front windows of the office and fit two new ones more fitting to the apartment.

The building could be turned into a holiday let

French doors would be fitted at the back of the property to give the ground floor apartment access to the rear garden.