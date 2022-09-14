The Home Office is planning to house up to 84 people in Stanley Mills, in Milnsbridge, and they are due to begin arriving between Tuesday, September 20 and Sunday, September 25.

Its housing management contractor Mears Group is preparing to run the accommodation in the building, which is currently vacant.

Kirklees Council has objected to the plans and claimed the facility is being set up in the wrong location.

Stanley Mills, in Milnsbridge, Huddersfield

But the Labour-run council has also promised to support the asylum seekers if they are provided with temporary housing in the village.

A council spokesman said: “Kirklees Council has no control over the asylum policy or system.

“We are notified by the Home Office that short-term accommodation is being prepared in our area and we are asked to ensure support is available for those arriving.

“We are disappointed that ourselves and our partner organisations were not consulted during the decision-making process, and we have written to the Home Office to express our disapproval and ask that they re-consider their decision.

“Kirklees is a place of welcome and we have a proud history of helping those who are fleeing war and persecution.

He added: “We wish to continue to support these programmes and to work closely with partners to provide solutions, but it must be the right accommodation in the right locations.

“As we have done previously, we will work with our brilliant voluntary organisations and partners to provide support to those arriving.”

Government figures show 75,181 people applied for asylum in the UK, in the year ending in June 2022. That is the highest number recorded for almost two decades.

The significant increase has been linked to a sharp rise in the number of small boats arriving in the UK, as almost everyone on board claims asylum, the Government added.

In that year, 14,706 initial decisions were made on applications and 76 per cent were approved.