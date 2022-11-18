Plans to transform award-winning Yorkshire campsite into 'temporary village' for mineworkers is scrapped

A multinational firm has abandoned plans to transform a campsite named by the AA as the region’s best into a temporary village for about 400 mineworkers following an outcry.

Anglo American has announced it has withdrawn its planning application to the North York Moors National Park Authority to create an accommodation park at at Ladycross Plantation Caravan Park, near Egton, for its construction team working on the Woodsmith polyhalite fertiliser mine.

It is the second major development proposal on the edge of Egton that residents have successfully battled against.

A planned housing and industrial development on land used for the Egton Show saw the park authority’s members agree it would ride roughshod through policies designed to protect the national park’s communities and landscapes.

Ladycross Plantation Caravan Park in the North York Moors was named as the winner for the North East England region, which covers Yorkshire and the Humber and beyond.

Anglo American’s move comes a month after numerous residents lodged objections to the scheme, that was set to last the five years, the time it will take for the shaft sinking stages of the mine.

The firm has stated the accommodation it has provided for workers in holiday cottages, hotel rooms and a former care home in the area had not been of a consistent standard, but residents complained that the mine’s construction was already impacting on their quality of life, while also proving ecologically damaging.

In a letter of objection one resident stated: “Our roads are busy enough as it is without these comings and goings, it’s absolutely absurd to believe this won’t add a risk to people and wildlife.”

Another resident wrote how the mine area is already “lit up like Blackpool, driving all wildlife away”, while others questioned the overall public benefits of the scheme.

Anglo American spokesman Matthew Parsons said: “Having engaged extensively with the local community in recent months, we have considered all the feedback and have decided to withdraw our planning application for the Ladycross Caravan Park and explore other options.

“Listening to people’s views has always been an important part of the project’s ethos. We will continue to work collaboratively with local stakeholders as we continue to deliver significant economic benefits for the area in the near term and for decades to come.”

Esk Valley and Coast division councillor Clive Pearson welcomed the firm’s decision to look elsewhere to accommodate its construction workforce as the correct one given the level of local opposition.

Coun Pearson said while the scheme could have overwhelmed Egton and other villages, the proposal had been in an area which welcomed tourists and the mine workers would have been working 11-hour days, so they would not have had much time to spend in the villages.

