P&O Ferries: MP quizzes chief executive over where sacked workers' belongings are

UK workers on the Pride of Hull were sacked and replaced by cheaper agency staff

Huw Merriman, chair of the Transport Committee, reminded Peter Hebblethwaite of assurances he had made at a joint committee meeting that they were returning possessions to workers who had been made redundant.

Earlier this week the RMT’s National Secretary Darren Proctor, reported that many of the workers were still waiting to receive their personal belongings.

Nearly 800 seafarers, including 82 ratings and officers from the Pride of Hull, were sacked on March 17, in a bid to save costs.

The company, which is owned by Dubai-based DP World, replaced the British workers with £5.50-an-hour agency staff.

Later, Mr Hebblethwaite admitted to astonished MPs that its directors “chose not to” consult workers despite acknowledging there was “absolutely no doubt we were required to consult with the unions”.

The Insolvency Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the redundancies.

In his letter Mr Merriman said the loss of personal belonging was “potentially a further source of distress to seafarers who have lost their jobs”.

He wrote: “I would be grateful if you could inform us what steps P&O Ferries has been taking to ensure that your former employees are reunited with their property, and confirm that the assurances you gave our committees on this point have been completely fulfilled.”