A new Charter launched to try and stop mass sackings in the maritime industry after hundreds lost their jobs last year will only be voluntary, a Hull MP has said.

Hull East MP Karl Turner said he was disappointed that the Seafarer’s Charter unveiled yesterday (Monday, July 24) did not introduce mandatory employment standards to stop another P&O-style mass sacking.

Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers’ Union (RMT) General Secretary Mick Lynch said it was now up to P&O Ferries to confirm whether they would comply. P&O Ferries did not respond to a request to comment.

It comes after Maritime Minister Charlotte Vere said she expected companies to sign up to the Charter which her and French counterpart Hervé Berville unveiled in Paris earlier this week. The Charter will cover shipping lanes between the UK and France in the Channel.

Labour Hull East MP Karl Turner at Hull's Alexandra Dock for a send off for the Pride of York, a P&O ferry set to be berthed in Zeebrugge following its final voyage.

It requires firms signed up to it to pay seafarers 1.25 times the basic rate for overtime and ensure adequate training is provided. Companies are also required to provide staff with a full, indefinite contract and allow seafarers to receive social security benefits for sickness, family and medical care.

Roster patterns have to take fatigue, mental health and safety into account and adequate rest periods are required between shifts and companies have to regularly test for drugs and alcohol. DFDS Ferries, Condor Ferries, Brittany Ferries and Stena have all signed up to the Charter.

It was drawn up as part of the Government’s response to P&O Ferries sacking almost 800 staff without warning in March last year, including 82 in Hull. P&O Ferries Chief Executive Peter Hebblethwaite later admitted that the company broke the law when questioned by MPs over the sackings. P&O Ferries has not signed up to the Charter and the company did not respond when LDRS asked them if they had any plans to.

Hull East MP Mr Turner said he would continue to fight for the Government to go further than the Charter.

The Labour MP said: “I am pleased to see that this agreement recognises the threat that unlawful operators like P&O Ferries continue to represent to seafarers across the UK and Europe. It is disappointing that this is a voluntary agreement, and I will continue to push for mandatory employment standards to grow jobs for our ratings and officers on short sea shipping routes from all UK ports.

“If we are to truly prevent another P&O scandal, then the Government must go further.”

Mr Lynch said the RMT looked forward to working to deliver fair pay and a new deal for UK seafarers.

The general secretary said: “Now it’s over to P&O Ferries, Irish Ferries, crewing agents and other shipowners to confirm whether they will or will not comply with the Seafarers’ Charter, including the two week on two week off roster pattern.”

Baroness Vere said seafarers deserved nothing less than fair pay, protection against unlawful discrimination and the basic rights of any employee.