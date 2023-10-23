All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to build fence around North Yorkshire mansion after roof protest

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has submitted plans to build a fence around his country home in Richmond following a protest by Greenpeace activists earlier this year.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 07:17 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 07:17 BST

The application, to North Yorkshire Council, says the wooden fence is to “provide a simple visual and modest physical barrier to discourage incursion onto the residential property”.

It follows a protest by Greenpeace in August that saw activists demonstrate on the roof of the grade II-listed mansion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Campaigners draped the property with oil-black fabric to protest against plans to grant more than 100 new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

Most Popular
Greenpeace activists on the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's house in Richmond, North Yorkshire. (Credit: PA)Greenpeace activists on the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's house in Richmond, North Yorkshire. (Credit: PA)
Greenpeace activists on the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's house in Richmond, North Yorkshire. (Credit: PA)

Five people were arrested following the protest, which took place while Mr Sunak and his family were on holiday in California.

The planning application, which is currently awaiting a decision, to erect a “a timber post and rail fence” measuring 165ft long and 4ft high was submitted on October 11.

The document states: “It is considered that the proposal gives rise to no perceivable harm in heritage terms or from a wider planning perspective and planning permission should be duly granted.”

The Mail on Sunday, which first reported the application, said Downing Street had confirmed that Mr Sunak would pay for the fence himself.​​​​​​​

Related topics:Rishi SunakNorth YorkshireGreenpeaceNorth SeaCaliforniaDowning Street