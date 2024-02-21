William said it is “critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released”, in an impassioned statement released as he visited the London headquarters of the British Red Cross (BRC), which is playing a key humanitarian role in the region.

The heir to the throne voiced his concerns as the conflict reaches a crucial stage, with fresh fears about an escalation in violence if Israeli forces move into Rafah, a city and major aid delivery point in southern Gaza.

He told BRC executives that his 2018 visit to Israel and the West Bank – the first official trip there by a member of the monarchy – made a “lasting impression” on him and he has since followed the region closely.

The Prince of Wales, listens as he visits the British Red Cross.

The UK Government welcomed William’s intervention calling for the fighting in Gaza to end “as soon as possible”, No 10 said.

William said in his statement: “I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7. Too many have been killed.

“I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released.

“Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home.

“Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that.”

It comes as Labour called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas conflict in a major shift in the party’s stance on the war.

The Opposition party has tabled an amendment to the SNP’s ceasefire in Gaza motion, to be voted on in the House of Commons later today.

Sir Keir Starmer has previously called for a “ceasefire that lasts” in the Middle East, but stopped short of using the word “immediate”.

The Labour leader’s position on the conflict has long caused unease among some in his party, with dozens of Labour MPs breaking ranks over an earlier SNP motion three months ago.

A party spokesperson said: “Our amendment calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, in line with our allies.

“We need the hostages released and returned. We need the fighting to stop now. We need a massive humanitarian aid programme for Gaza. And any military action in Rafah cannot go ahead…

“We want the fighting to stop now. We also have to be clear on how we prevent the violence starting up again. There will be no lasting peace without a diplomatic process that delivers a two-state solution, with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state.”

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said Labour had shifted because of “huge concern” about Israel’s planned offensive in Rafah and the “tremendous humanitarian catastrophe” in the territory.

There have been fears Wednesday’s vote could reopen deep divides among Labour MPs on the war between Israel and Hamas militants.

It comes in the wake of a row over the Rochdale by-election, which saw Labour take the highly unusual step of withdrawing support for candidate Azhar Ali after he suggested Israel took Hamas’s October attack as a pretext to invade Gaza.

No 10 said it was not yet able to set out how the Government planned to vote on Wednesday’s SNP motion.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister said its position had not changed and that ministers continue to support an “immediate humanitarian pause” that would allow time for hostages to be released and aid to reach the Palestinian people.