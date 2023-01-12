A controversial council-led plan to demolish a former public toilet in Settle to make way for homes and retail space is set to be approved.

Craven District Council wants to remove Ashfield Car Park toilets, which has been closed since 2010, to redevelop the site and build three 1-bedroom shared ownership flats on the first floor and three commercial spaces on the ground-floor. The plans also include a new tourist information desk.

Councillors on the council’s planning committee will meet on Tuesday (Jan 17) to consider the proposal, which has been recommended for approval in an officer’s report. The council says the project will give the site a “new lease of life” and improve the appearance of the town centre but the plans have proved to be unpopular with some local groups.

North Craven Heritage Trust called the toilet block a “neglected eyesore” but said it should instead be renovated and reopened to serve visiting tourists. Settle Town Council objected to the plans citing the development’s impact on the nearby grade II* listed Quaker Meeting House as well as Settle Victoria Hall, the oldest surviving music hall in England.

The public toilets in Settle

However, an independent heritage report provided to the council by Hinchcliffe Heritage said the proposal would cause “no appreciable harm” to Quaker Meeting House and would “in fact deliver an enhancement” to the appearance of the area. A total of 55 people have submitted objections with one sent in support.

A Craven District Council spokesperson said: “The toilet block, in Ashfield Car Park, was built in the 1970s and has been closed for the past 12 years, but will now get a new lease of life. The proposed scheme to demolish the toilets and replace them with three one-bedroom shared ownership flats, commercial spaces and a tourist information desk, will redevelop and bring the site back into full and beneficial use, enhance visual amenity, the character and appearance of Settle Conservation Area and the setting of nearby listed buildings.

