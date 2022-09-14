Queen Elizabeth II lying in state: Visitors told queue will be between 17 and 35 hours long
The Government is expecting ‘extremely long’ queues as mourners attend the lying in state of the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II.
Guidance issued by the Government states people will need to stand for “many hours, possibly overnight”, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving.
Estimates have suggested people could be waiting between 17 and 35 hours in the queue, with mourners told not to camp in advance of the processional day.
In releasing the official route of the queue, the Government said the Southbank Centre, National Theatre and Shakespeare’s Globe will be opening around the clock to provide refuge, while more than 100 Scouts aged between 18 and 25 UK will join Samaritans volunteers to offer help where needed.
The line will form on the Albert Embankment, run along Belvedere Road behind the London Eye, and head onto the South Bank where it will follow the River Thames past the National Theatre, Tate Modern and HMS Belfast through to Southwark Park.
Visitors will pass through airport-style security before entering the Palace of Westminster where the Queen will be lying-in-state in the 11th Century Westminster Hall. There are strict bag restrictions in place.
More than 1,000 volunteers, stewards and police officers will be marshalling the event. Cafes and other local businesses are also expected to open for extended periods.
Transport networks are expected to be significantly busier than normal across the country, with motorway roadworks suspended in an attempt to ease congestion.
Trains will run through the night, with an additional 200 services planned.
A Network Rail spokesman said: “The rail industry is doing all it can to ensure people can travel to pay their respects during the period of mourning.”
Customers were warned to check journey planners for up-to-date information.”
The Government guidance warns that people should not film, photograph, use mobile phones or other handheld devices in the security search area or within the Palace of Westminster.
Those waiting in line will be issued wristbands with their number in the queue.
This will allow them to leave temporarily to use nearby portaloos or buy supplies as they prepare to wait overnight outside Lambeth Palace.