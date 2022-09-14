Guidance issued by the Government states people will need to stand for “many hours, possibly overnight”, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving.

Estimates have suggested people could be waiting between 17 and 35 hours in the queue, with mourners told not to camp in advance of the processional day.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In releasing the official route of the queue, the Government said the Southbank Centre, National Theatre and Shakespeare’s Globe will be opening around the clock to provide refuge, while more than 100 Scouts aged between 18 and 25 UK will join Samaritans volunteers to offer help where needed.

A sign directs members of the public to the queue for Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth II will Lie In State, opposite the Palace of Westminster, the Houses of Parliament, in London on September 13, 2022. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

The line will form on the Albert Embankment, run along Belvedere Road behind the London Eye, and head onto the South Bank where it will follow the River Thames past the National Theatre, Tate Modern and HMS Belfast through to Southwark Park.

Visitors will pass through airport-style security before entering the Palace of Westminster where the Queen will be lying-in-state in the 11th Century Westminster Hall. There are strict bag restrictions in place.

More than 1,000 volunteers, stewards and police officers will be marshalling the event. Cafes and other local businesses are also expected to open for extended periods.

Transport networks are expected to be significantly busier than normal across the country, with motorway roadworks suspended in an attempt to ease congestion.

Trains will run through the night, with an additional 200 services planned.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The rail industry is doing all it can to ensure people can travel to pay their respects during the period of mourning.”

Customers were warned to check journey planners for up-to-date information.”

The Government guidance warns that people should not film, photograph, use mobile phones or other handheld devices in the security search area or within the Palace of Westminster.

Those waiting in line will be issued wristbands with their number in the queue.