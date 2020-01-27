Re-opening of historic Scarborough hotel takes next step as new owners apply for alcohol licence

The new owners of a Grade II listed Scarborough hotel have applied for a new alcohol licence for the building.

Simon Rhatigan and Simon Kershaw, of Bike and Boot Inns Ltd, bought the Mount Hotel in January 2019 after it had been on the market for £2million.

The Mount Hotel in Scarborough, which will become Bike and Boot Inn when it reopens. Credit: Bike & Boot Inns Ltd

The hotel, which has 48 bedrooms over five storeys, was created in the last half a century out of five terraced buildings at 1 to 5 Cliff Bridge Terrace. The original homes were built circa 1840, more than 20 years before its more famous neighbour the Grand Hotel.

The new owners are refurbishing the interior of the hotel as well as extending into the townhouse at 6 Cliff Bridge Terrace, which has been used as individual apartments in recent years.

The 50-bedroom hotel will be completely overhauled and rebranded into the 65-bedroom Bike & Boot Inn.

The owners have now submitted a premises licence application to Scarborough Council asking for permission to sell alcohol to “residents and bona fide guests” from 10am until 11pm seven days a week.

There is also a request for “off sales” to be allowed so alcohol can be taken off the premises.

Extended hours for New Year’s Eve and bank holidays as well as permission to show films for people staying in the hotel, in a newly constructed cinema in the building, has also been requested.

The application is now out to consultation until February 21 and can be viewed at www.scarborough.gov.uk/bike-and-boot-inn-notice-application.