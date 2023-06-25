Reeves confident Labour will overturn 20,000 majority in Selby and Ainsty by-election

Rachel Reeves is optimistic about Labour’s chances of overturning a majority of more than 20,000 in the upcoming Selby and Ainsty by-election as people are “very angry” with the Government.

The Yorkshire by-election on July 20 was triggered by Nigel Adams’ resignation after he was denied a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list. Adams announced his resignation as an MP less than 24 hours after Johnson had done the same, and fellow MP Nadine Dorries announced her intention to stand down.

However, Dorries is yet to formally stand down from her seat in Mid Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams has held the North Yorkshire seat for the Conservatives since its creation in 2010.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves is confident that Labour will overturn a 20,000 majority in the upcoming Selby and Ainsty by-election.

In 2019’s election Labour only received 24% of the vote in Selby and Ainsty, coming second. However Reeves says that a Labour victory there is realistic because of constituents’ anger about high prices and Mr Adams’ exit.

The shadow chancellor was speaking in Selby where she was launching Labour’s campaign alongside party candidate Keir Mather. “The key issue that is coming up on the doors in Selby and Ainsty,” she said, “is around the cost-of-living crisis.”

She added that around 12,300 homeowners in the constituency will see their mortgage payments increasing by an average of £2,700 a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They know the people to blame for that are the Conservative Government and they’re very angry about it.

“And the other thing that people are angry about is that right now, in the middle of a massive cost-of-living crisis, their MP has just walked away.

“I think that’s just incredibly disrespectful and that’s how people feel.”

There is “no risk of the vote being split” between Labour and the Liberal Democrats, who finished third with 9% in 2019, she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new poll from YouGov has seen Labour taking a 25-point lead ahead of the Conservatives across the UK, as support for the Conservatives is at its lowest level in more than four months.

Mather would be the youngest MP at the age of 25 if he’s elected. He’s made supporting constituents with soaring prices his top priority and has pledged to offer regular financial support surgeries to people in the area.

When asked what other measures a Labour government would take to help increasing prices, Reeves cited the party’s mortgages plan, which would force banks to allow homeowners to switch to interest-only payments or lengthen their mortgage periods.

“The Tories announced a bit of a pale imitation of that yesterday, but they’ve only got support of 75% of lenders and it’s only guidance, not an instruction,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lots of people are going to fall through the net because even now the Conservatives are failing to own up to the scale of the problem that they have created.”

Mr Mather added: “The Tory mortgage penalty is devastating for family finances across Selby and Ainsty.

“After 13 years of Conservative mismanagement and a crashed economy, people are asking themselves whether they or their family are better off under the Tories. The answer is no.

“This brilliant constituency deserves a fresh start and a dedicated MP who will deliver on their promises to local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad