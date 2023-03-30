Residents near new onshore wind turbines could be offered money off their energy bills

Residents near new onshore wind turbines could be given money off their energy bills as part of proposals under consideration by the Government.

Ministers are today launching a consultation on the “community benefit” for areas which may be affected by new green energy projects.

This will also include potential new onshore wind projects as the Government continues to soften its stance on the renewable energy source that has caused division on the Tory benches.

An effective ban on new onshore wind projects was put in place in 2015, with Rishi Sunak pledging to keep the ban to “provide certainty to rural communities” during last summer’s Tory leadership election.

Wind turbines operated by ScottishPower Renewables (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the now-Prime Minister was forced to U-turn on his promise following pressure from Tory backbenchers including Liz Truss and Boris Johnson by agreeing to a consultation on how local authorities could gather support for new onshore wind farms.

The Government today announced that it will consult on how communities can be offered incentives in return for the inconvenience that local renewable energy projects would have on their lives, such as the construction and visual impact on onshore wind turbines.

This comes alongside new “National Policy Statements” which will speed up planning approvals for energy infrastructure.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We have always been clear that we support the development of onshore wind where there is local support.

“Today’s package of measures ensures councils will have more flexibility to respond to the views of their residents, while we will shortly consult on further measures so that communities that choose to support onshore wind in their area can benefit directly from doing so, including through lower bills.”

The announcement comes as part of a host of new clean energy policies announced by Grant Shapps, the Energy Secretary across wind, nuclear, hydrogen and carbon capture technology as the Government sets out its plan to achieve net zero.

Ministers today claimed that their plans will support almost half a million new green jobs by the end of the decade.

Later today the first carbon capture and storage projects, which will help decarbonise industry and non-renewable energy, will be announced for the country’s industrial heartlands, with areas on the East Coast, Humber and North West likely to benefit.

The Yorkshire Post revealed yesterday that there are expected to be up to eight, with remaining uncertainty over whether Drax’s multi-million pound bioenergy carbon capture project will be green-lit, after Mr Sunak backed the project while running for Tory leader.

The company last week suspended its investment in the project at its North Yorkshire power plant until the Government agrees to give it “Track 1” status following attempts by the US to lure its investment away from the UK.

In addition, ministers will announce a £160 million fund for floating offshore wind projects alongside new hydrogen projects in its £240 million pot for the new technology.

For nuclear energy, the new Great British Nuclear body will launch a competition for Small Modular Reactors for development in Autumn this year.

Alongside new technologies, the Government will also announce new home insulation and heating schemes to make homes more energy efficient and reduce the cost of energy bills.

“We have seen over the past year what can happen when global energy supplies are disrupted, and a tyrant like Putin uses energy as a weapon,” said Mr Shapps.