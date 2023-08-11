Ripon Cathedral has argued that retaining a veteran beech tree in proposals for a £6m annexe would be “unfeasible and impractical”.

In a submission to North Yorkshire Council, the cathedral’s planning agent Rose Consulting has laid out the reasons why it feels the tree must be chopped down to make way for a new song school, cafe and toilet facilities on Minster Gardens.

But the felling of the veteran beech and 10 other trees on the site has proved to be controversial and a petition protesting the move has now been signed by over 1,000 people.

The proposal is set to be decided by councillors this year and Rose Consulting has offered detailed policy reasons why it says the felling of the tree meets the strict tests as set out in Harrogate’s Local Plan.

Ripon Cathedral

According to the consultants, the council raised concerns about the loss of the beech tree during pre-application advice it gave to the Cathedral.

But the report argues that given the “exceptional significance” of the Cathedral and its setting, a case can be made that there is overwhelming public benefit in removing the tree, which it says could help secure the future of the Cathedral for many years to come.

The council also asked if the building could be redesigned to save the tree, with one option involving finding a different location for the storage part of the development.

However, the Cathedral judged that even if the tree had engineering support, keeping it would not be possible as it would be too near to the new building.

It also said the construction process would have a “significant impact” on the roots of the tree, potentially killing it.

The council then asked if the proposed building could be moved back into an area of the site called Mason’s Yard.

But this would result in the removal of three more trees which would adversly affect the Grade II listed hotel the Old Deanery and remove views of the Cathedral from the car park.

Finally, the consultants have argued that the loss of the trees would be compensated for with 21 new trees planted around the Cathedral as well as a further 300 at Studley Royal.

Jenni Holman, a resident who launched the petition to save the tree, said she is “fuming” by the report’s conclusions.

Ms Holman said: “The Dean and Chapter has only referred to ideas which included changing the design of the building and why the Mason’s Yard is not suitable. I can take on board all those factors.

“I would however like to know why a redesigned/rebuilt Cathedral Hall cannot be utilised?"