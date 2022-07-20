Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss into final two of Tory leadership contest - as two MPs spoil ballots

Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond and former Chancellor, received 137 votes in the final round of MP voting.

Foreign Secretary Ms Truss, who grew up in Leeds, overtook Penny Mordaunt to claim second place, with 113 votes to Ms Mordaunt's 105.

1922 Committee chair Graham Brady revealed there had been two spoilt ballots in the final round of voting.

Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will be the next Prime Minister

Ms Mordaunt had consistently come second to Mr Sunak in the rounds of voting before today, but Ms Truss came close as she picked up the most new backers on Tuesday.

Ahead of today's vote, the Foreign Secretary was on 86, and Ms Mordaunt on 92, while Mr Sunak was just shy of the number effectively guaranteeing him entry to the final phase on 118.

Tory members will now get a chance to vote on who should be elected between Mr Sunak and Ms Truss, with the winner being announced on September 5.

Rishi Sunak’s campaign said he had secured a “clear mandate” from Tory MPs and will now “work night and day” to win the backing of the Conservative membership after he made it onto the final ballot for the leadership contest.

A statement read: “This is a really strong result with a clear mandate from MPs.

“He will now work night and day to get the mandate from the wider Conservative party family to beat Labour, protect the Union and seize the opportunities of Brexit.

“The choice for members is very simple: who is the best person to beat Labour at the next election? The evidence shows that’s Rishi.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss thanked supporters for entrusting her after she made it onto the final ballot in the Tory leadership campaign - but appeared to make a mistake in her tweet marking the victory. She said she was "ready to hit the ground" rather than ready to hit the ground running.

She tweeted: “Thank you for putting your trust in me.

“I’m ready to hit the ground from day one.”

In a statement after her elimination from the contest Penny Mordaunt congratulated Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

“I pay tribute to anyone who puts themselves forward for such a demanding role,” she said.

“Politics isn’t easy. It can be a divisive and difficult place. We must all now work together to unify our party and focus on the job that needs to be done.

“I am a One Nation, proud Brexiteer. My campaign put forward a positive vision for the country I love so much, remembering who we are here to serve.