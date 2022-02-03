Rishi Sunak says he 'wouldn't have' made same Jimmy Savile comments as Boris Johnson

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a press conference in Downing Street, London. (PA)

The Richmond MP distanced himself from the Prime Minister’s accusations earlier in the week that the Labour leader was responsible for failing to prosecute Savile during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions.

Speaking at a press conference this evening, Mr Sunak said: “With regard to the comments, being honest I wouldn’t have said it and I am glad the Prime Minister clarified what he meant.”

The saga has now seen one of the Prime Minister’s closest advisers resign over the “scurrilous” smear.

Munira Mirza quit as Number 10’s head of policy this afternoon, citing the Prime Minister’s lack of apology for what she called a “partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse”.

Mr Johnson had earlier backtracked on the widely criticised and debunked claim but long-time ally Ms Mirza said she thought it was “wrong for you to imply this week that Keir Starmer was personally responsible for allowing Jimmy Savile to escape justice”.

In a resignation letter seen by The Spectator magazine, she added: “There was no fair or reasonable basis for that assertion. This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics; it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse. You tried to clarify your position today but, despite my urging, you did not apologise for the misleading impression you gave.

“You are a better man than many of your detractors will ever understand which is why it is so desperately sad that you let yourself down by making a scurrilous accusation against the Leader of the Opposition.”

The resignation of one of his most loyal allies, who has worked with him for more than a decade, leaves the Prime Minister further isolated as he battles to remain leader.