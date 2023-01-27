A Leeds-based Holocaust survivor has spoken to Rishi Sunak about his experience in the concentration camps on Nazi Germany, as part of the international day of remembrance for the millions of Jews who died during the Second World War.

Arek Hersh, from Leeds, was just a boy when the Nazis invaded Poland.

During the next 5 years, he lost nearly all his family in the Holocaust. Arek survived, and later settled in Britain.

In a video released by Downing Street, Mr Hersh and his wife Jean and daughter Michelle spoke to Mr Sunak about the time he spent in Auschwitz, the Nazi concentration camp in Poland.

Dr Martin Stern, a survivor of the Holocaust (right) holds a lit memorial candle at Piccadilly Circus, central London, as a selection of entries from the Holocaust Memorial Trust's (Extra)Ordinary Portraits competition, as well as new photographs of genocide survivors taken by photographer Rankin, are shown on the video screens, to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture date: Friday January 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story MEMORIAL Holocaust. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire

“B7608. That was my name and that was my number. Anytime they wanted me they called me by the number.”

Showing Mr Sunak the number which was tattooed on his arm, he said: “Everybody in Auschwitz had a number, [which people] kept for life.

“11 years old, my whole family was killed, everybody. Mother, father, brothers, sisters, never seen again,” he said as the Prime Minister was told that he lost 84 members of his family.

Mr Hersh explained that while prisoners were being transported from one camp, they were forced to pick grass to boil and eat for food.

His wife told Mr Sunak that he at one point was driven to try to eat his own shoes.

“Hunger is a dreadful thing,” he said.

Asked by Mr Sunak what he tells young people about his ordeal, Mr Hersh said: “I tell them my story, and then I say to them at the end, to be good, to respect people.”

“It doesn’t matter what the colour of your skin is, we’re all human beings, we’re all entitled to live on this earth in peace and quiet” his wife added.

The King and Queen Consort lit candles at Buckingham Palace to remember those who suffered “such horrors” to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

On Friday morning, Charles and Camilla met with Dr Martin Stern who was taken to Nazi concentration camps during the Second World War as a young boy.

