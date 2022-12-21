Rishi Sunak will spend his first Christmas as Prime Minister in Yorkshire, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister, who represents Richmond in North Yorkshire, will enjoy Christmas and Boxing Day in the surrounds of his local constituency.

His official spokesman told reporters: "The PM will be in his constituency in Yorkshire for Christmas and Boxing Day. And he'll be based between Yorkshire and No 10 during the Christmas and New Year period."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sunak is not expected to be planning any holidays away during the festive season, with No 10 telling reporters that he would not be leaving the UK.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak became prime minister in October

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As you'd expect he won't be working a normal day on Christmas or Boxing Day but he will be updated on the urgent issues but I think he's planning to work the majority outside those times," the spokesman said.

There had been some speculation that Mr Sunak could use the Christmas break to pay a visit to California, where he used to live and where he reportedly had hoped to spend the festive season last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad