Councillors gave the go-ahead to an application for the development beside the River Calder. Objections were made by chemical firm Esseco. The company’s plant at Calder Vale Road is on the opposite river bank to the site which is within a safety zone designated by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Esseco is classed as a “dangerous substances establishment” due to hazardous materials at the site. The company has concerns that possible safety issues for any future residents have “not been fully addressed”. Concerns were also raised over flooding risks and the loss of wildlife habitats. The scheme includes raising land levels before building.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee gave permission for 30 homes, 19 business units and a nature reserve on scrub land between the river and the Calder and Hebble Navigation. The site, at Fall Ings island, is accessed off Waterside Way next to Chantry Waters apartments.

Jim Lomas, representing developer JER Associates Management Limited, told the meeting: “This is a great regeneration opportunity. We have recognised that there are technical issues associated with the site and we have worked very hard to try and address these. We have found solutions to matters such as flooding and drainage issues at the site

“Clearly there are a number of liability concerns at the site. Through careful design and lay-out it has been possible to address the obstacles that have been presented. It’s a great location and can bring significant benefits to Wakefield.”

Committee member Brian Mayhew raised concerns about the loss of wildlife and green space.

Coun Mayhew said: “This piece of land is at the end of a valuable wildlife corridor. It’s only a short distance from the city centre. It’s in the interests of public health that there is a much better use of this land than building on it.

“I would suggest that there is a serious consideration for leaving it exactly as it is. Once it has gone, it has gone forever.”

Mr Lomas replied: “Failure to use some of these highly sustainable urban areas will only create pressure on other parts of the urban area. I think it is about providing a balanced proposal that offers something for everybody. We are in the midst of a housing crisis, equally we need to provide employment opportunities”

None of the houses to be built will be affordable homes. The council’s housing policy is for 30 per cent of properties on new developments to be affordable. A report says the inclusion of affordable properties would not be financially viable and would “bring the delivery of the scheme into doubt”.

Commenting on the overall scheme, Coun Kevin Swift said: “We are pushing against the limits in that it doesn’t really comply with the local development plan. It requires exemptions on flood control. It’s officially on the borderline as far as HSE requirements are concerned. It can’t meet the affordable housing. It can’t afford contributions.