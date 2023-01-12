A Yorkshire council is set to use a complusary purchase order to buy a burnt-out former nightclub.

The buildings at 3-7 Corporation Street, in Rotherham, have been “continuously unused and derelict” following fire damage in 2007, and the council hopes to redevelop the site into a mixed-use development, comprising of apartments with commercial space on the ground floor.

A report to Rotherham Council’s cabinet said the “poor appearance of the site detracts from the appearance and vitality of the town”.

Councillor Denise Lelliott, Rotherham’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “These burnt-out buildings are situated in a prominent position in Rotherham town centre with the poor appearance of the site detracting from the appearance and vitality of the town, and this is having significant negative impact on the surrounding area.

The building at 3-7 Corporation Street in Rotherham

“Unfortunately, negotiations to acquire the building by agreement with the landowners have been unsuccessful to date, making the Compulsory Purchase Order a necessary alternative to bringing the site to beneficial economic use.

“By looking to enact a Compulsory Purchase Order, we aim to redevelop the site for the benefit of residents and visitors to the town centre as part of our Town Centre Masterplan.”

