Safe Tory seat in Yorkshire falls to Lib Dems in huge swing put down to 'general unhappiness' among voters

Anger over the granting of planning permission for a huge Amazon warehouse at North Ferriby was also expressed on doorsteps, Lib Dems said.
The by-election for the South Hunsley seat on Thursday followed the death of Conservative Coun Vanessa Walker at the age of 66 in January.
Lib Dem Margaret Corless was elected with a 54.7 per cent share of the vote, a 35 per cent swing, with the Tories taking 36.8 per cent of the vote.
Lib Dem leader David Nolan said Amazon was a factor, but there was anger at the Government in general.
He said: "It's just a sense they are not listening, there's the cost of living, Partygate, Rishi Sunak's wife - a general sense of unhappiness and wanting to give the Conservatives a good kicking for not listening."
The death of Councillor Walker, who held the East Riding adults and health brief on the authority's cabinet, came after she was diagnosed with cancer in March last year.