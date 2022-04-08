Safe Tory seat in Yorkshire falls to Lib Dems in huge swing put down to 'general unhappiness' among voters

Anger over the granting of planning permission for a huge Amazon warehouse at North Ferriby was also expressed on doorsteps, Lib Dems said.

The by-election for the South Hunsley seat on Thursday followed the death of Conservative Coun Vanessa Walker at the age of 66 in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lib Dem Margaret Corless was elected with a 54.7 per cent share of the vote, a 35 per cent swing, with the Tories taking 36.8 per cent of the vote.

The seat was previously one of the Conservative's safest seats on East Riding Council Pic: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Lib Dem leader David Nolan said Amazon was a factor, but there was anger at the Government in general.

He said: "It's just a sense they are not listening, there's the cost of living, Partygate, Rishi Sunak's wife - a general sense of unhappiness and wanting to give the Conservatives a good kicking for not listening."