The demolition of a second gas tower in Hull has begun as part of a programme to dismantle almost 50 across the country in the coming years.

The No. 5 Gas Holder in Bank Side, off Clough Road, Hull, which is currently being dismantled

Holes have appeared in Gas Holder No. 8, a below-ground tower off Clough Road, as the dismantling works get underway.

Mark Johnson, senior project manager at Northern Gas Networks, said the works were extensive due to the complexity of the structure, with works set to finish by October.

The dismantling of Gas Holder No. 8 comes as the above ground Gas Holder No. 5, also at the former Bank Side gas works, has been taken down.

Gas works have existed on the site since 1826 and Gas Tower No. 5 was constructed in 1858.

The site belonged to the British Light Gas Company which was founded in 1824.

Hull and Norwich were home to two of the company’s most important stations.

Gas Holder No. 5 was the only surviving structure related to the British Light Gas Company.

The two Hull gas towers are being dismantled as part of a scheme to take down 47 by 2026.

Mr Johnson said disruption to locals and the environment would be kept to a minimum during the works.

The senior project manager said: “Gas holders were once an important part of the network and played a crucial role in storing gas.

“But thanks to advances in technology, the gas network itself now acts as a giant storage system meaning the holders are no longer needed.

“As this gas holder is of local historical interest, an archaeological building recording will be provided to Hull City Council to keep once the project is completed.

“We know how important these structures can be to communities, so would encourage anyone with memories of the Hull holder to share them with us.”

People can send in anything related to Gas Holder No. 8 by emailing: [email protected]

