Selby’s first paid-for bin collections are set to start this month, after the new North Yorkshire County Council introduced a subscription service.

Selby District Council has been replaced by the new North Yorkshire County Council, which means residents can now pay £29 to have their green waste bins emptied. The new service comes into force on Monday, August 28 for householders who have opted in to the service.

Residents will initially pay £29 from September 2023 to March 2024 as the charge is being introduced part-way through the year. The full-year subscription will be £43.50 for anyone signing up for the 2024-25 year.

The council decided to bring the garden waste collection in line with other areas of the newly-formed authority after a public consultation. When residents sign up, they will receive a licence sticker through the post which should be fixed to the back of their green wheelie bin between the handles.

Residents wishing to sign up to the service should fill in the online subscription form and those who do not wish to take part don’t need to do anything.

Residents can also share a garden waste bin subscription with a neighbour. One resident will have to arrange to subscribe to the service and the council will only empty the bin from the registered address. Residents will need to agree payment of the subscription between themselves.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for waste, Coun Greg White, said: “Residents in all other areas of North Yorkshire already pay a separate charge, as the former borough and district councils each offered different paid-for services. When we compared garden waste charges from other councils, across Yorkshire and Humber, we found our rate to be similar.

“The move to a chargeable garden waste collection service in the Selby area is fair for all households. Standardising our approach allows those, who choose to use it, to receive a service that covers its cost.